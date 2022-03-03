Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 202,187 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Gates Industrial worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,881,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,249,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 146,431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

