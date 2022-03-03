Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.76. 939,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$34.20 and a 52-week high of C$45.93.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

