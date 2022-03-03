RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 9% higher against the dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $127.71 million and $1.71 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Infrastructure Framework alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.12 or 0.06574789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,274.56 or 0.99801389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026995 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,300,006 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.