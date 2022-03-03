Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RSI stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 97,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,884. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 468.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 120,215 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

