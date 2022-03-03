RVW Wealth LLC Has $2 Million Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,536,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,107,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,888,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,103,000 after buying an additional 258,630 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 168,799 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 4,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.