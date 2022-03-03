RVW Wealth LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 326.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,325 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,786. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25.

