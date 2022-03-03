RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Up 10%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) shares rose 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 172,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 144,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$10.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

