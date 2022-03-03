RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Up 10%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) shares rose 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 172,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 144,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$10.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)
