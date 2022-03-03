Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

SAABF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.27. 254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. Saab AB has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $31.21.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

