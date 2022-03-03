Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) PT Lowered to GBX 75 at Liberum Capital

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.07) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON:SFE opened at GBX 45.75 ($0.61) on Monday. Safestyle UK has a 12 month low of GBX 42.20 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 68 ($0.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The firm has a market cap of £63.42 million and a P/E ratio of 18.10.
Safestyle UK Company Profile (Get Rating)
