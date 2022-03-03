Safran SA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Safran in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safran’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

SAFRY opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

