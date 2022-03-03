SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of SAIL traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $46.04. 66,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,916. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 129,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

