salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.86. 21,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

