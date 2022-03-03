Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

