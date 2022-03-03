Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,543,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $64,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at $120,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.14. 14,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

