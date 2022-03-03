Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Shares Up 0.3%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €349.70 ($392.92) and last traded at €344.60 ($387.19). 45,032 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €343.40 ($385.84).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €393.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €455.14.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

