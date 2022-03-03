SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.93 Million

Brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) to report sales of $595.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $601.04 million and the lowest is $590.44 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $548.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.23.

SBA Communications stock opened at $321.14 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

