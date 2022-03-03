SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.48-$11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.428-$2.468 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.20. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $384.23.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

