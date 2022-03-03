SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.48-$11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.428-$2.468 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.20. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 0.40.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.
SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $384.23.
In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SBA Communications (Get Rating)
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.