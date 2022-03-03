Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448,947 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

