Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,179 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,526,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.73.

Biogen stock opened at $207.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $200.36 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.51 and a 200 day moving average of $261.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

