Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 769,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 418,358 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $7,940,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 75.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 695,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 298,850 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.