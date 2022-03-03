Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of United States Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNG. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 672,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter.

UNG opened at $17.02 on Thursday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $22.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

