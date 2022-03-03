Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 13,663 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 38.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 520,281 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 303.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 134,651 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in FOX by 39.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

