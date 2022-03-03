Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after acquiring an additional 62,669 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,260,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 77,231 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $150.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average is $144.68. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

