Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.49. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.