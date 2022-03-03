SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

SciPlay stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 15,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

