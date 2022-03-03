SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.
SciPlay stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 15,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.36.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
About SciPlay (Get Rating)
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SciPlay (SCPL)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.