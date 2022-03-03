Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

