Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.28. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 114,595 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 547,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 6,115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 146,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.