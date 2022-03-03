Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.57.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.43. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.