Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.57. 25,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

