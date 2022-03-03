Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,077,000 after buying an additional 118,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in South State by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 34.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in South State by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,204,000 after buying an additional 140,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 34.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after buying an additional 406,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB stock opened at $89.11 on Thursday. South State Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.89.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

About South State (Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.