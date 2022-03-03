Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 8,136 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lear by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 121,246 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,509,000 after acquiring an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

NYSE:LEA opened at $152.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.73 and a 200 day moving average of $170.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

