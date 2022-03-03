Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Sells $24,060.00 in Stock

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 3,000 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $24,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 279,959 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

