Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.