Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “
NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.