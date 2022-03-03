Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Director Sharad P. Jain Acquires 400 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $106.32.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.