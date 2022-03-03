SF Capital (SFCP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. SF Capital has a total market cap of $107,526.88 and approximately $12.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.12 or 0.06574789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,274.56 or 0.99801389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026995 BTC.

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

