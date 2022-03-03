Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

SHEN traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 2,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,974. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 239,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 118,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

