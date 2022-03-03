Shiba Inu 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Billion (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $14.14 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.45 or 0.06692564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,568.24 or 0.99910448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00024663 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

