Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.11.
In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.