Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.11.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 59.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

