Shilanski & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after buying an additional 6,428,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $79.18. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

