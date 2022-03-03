Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.38. 54,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

