Shilanski & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Trex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,571,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.04. 64,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.63. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.