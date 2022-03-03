Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,719 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $7.37 on Thursday, reaching $337.44. 28,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 95.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.