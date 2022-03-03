Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $22.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $633.32. 47,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $700.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $770.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

