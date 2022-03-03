Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 264 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,424. The company has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.