Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $38.99 on Monday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01.
About Shin-Etsu Chemical (Get Rating)
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
