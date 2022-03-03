Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,460,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 182,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 396,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 173,420 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

