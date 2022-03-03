Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($237.08) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €165.50 ($185.96).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €78.65 ($88.37) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €75.70 ($85.06) and a 1 year high of €205.40 ($230.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €104.08 and its 200-day moving average is €128.90. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.