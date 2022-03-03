Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.69) to GBX 285 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.62) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.36) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.43) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.90).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

