Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($258.96) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.90 ($230.65) to £170.10 ($228.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.37) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £155.51 ($208.66).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR opened at GBX 9,132 ($122.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.04 billion and a PE ratio of -219.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £124.68. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 9,042 ($121.32) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($264.07).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.