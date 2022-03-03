Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.33 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Premier African Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £64.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.22.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
